A rapidly gentrifying section of Southwest Philadelphia is now home to 27 units of permanently affordable housing.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) partnered with the nonprofit Women’s Community Revitalization Project (WCRP) to jointly subsidize the units at the Arlene Thorpe Townhomes, with monthly rent ranging from $282 for a one-bedroom apartment to $890 for a three-bedroom unit.

Elected and city officials joined residents for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in front of the Grays Ferry development, named for a beloved community activist. Families started moving to the townhomes in March.

“We have to make sure that individuals who are long-term residents can move into Grays Ferry or Point Breeze, or any other neighborhood throughout the city of Philadelphia, irregardless of your checkbook or your pocketbook,” said City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, whose district includes the townhomes.

WCRP is subsidizing 12 of the units using a portion of the developer fees the organization collected from the project. The housing authority is subsidizing the rest of the townhomes.