Philly’s homestead exemption has ‘outsized’ impact on tax burden for residents

The effective tax rate for Philadelphia renters with the lowest income is roughly five times higher than it is for Philadelphia homeowners with the lowest income, according to new research from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Released on Wednesday, the study found the tax burden for non-subsidized renters is 12.8% while the tax burden for homeowners with the lowest income is 2.5% — if they are enrolled in the city’s Homestead Exemption program. The popular incentive reduces the taxable portion of a homeowner’s property assessment by $80,000, an amount that exceeds the value of some houses.

“The city’s tax system is now somewhat progressive for owners and largely regressive for renters. That is, the tax burden goes up as your income goes down for the renters and the opposite way for the owners,” said Thomas Ginsberg, senior officer at Pew’s Philadelphia research and policy initiative.