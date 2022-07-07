But Jonathan Sgro, a supervising attorney with Community Legal Services, said qualifying homeowners will still have to choose between participating in the homestead program or LOOP.

“There’s going to be a pool of homeowners for whom they’re faced with a very difficult choice between a short-term savings with the homestead exemption versus a long-term savings with the LOOP program,” said Sgro. He said in the short-term, the homestead exemption will provide a bigger discount. The LOOP program is set up to save homeowners more money in the long-term.

Some homeowners may not make that decision until they receive their official property assessments in the mail. Thanks to a supply chain issue involving envelopes, the city still does not have a date for when people can expect to receive their new values. Officials have said they are aiming for sometime in September.

The deadline to apply for the homestead exemption is Dec. 1.

The deadline for LOOP is now Sept. 30, 2023. The same is true for the city’s Senior Citizen Real Estate Tax Freeze, which is also set to change once Kenney signs a related bill.

Under the measure, income qualifying homeowners will be able to retroactively enroll in the program, which is generally for residents who are 65 and older. This means that if someone is 70, they can freeze their property value at the number it was when they were 65.

The cut off is 2018, according to the legislation.

All three bills were introduced by City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and supported by a supermajority of his colleagues.