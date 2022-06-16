Philly City Council reaches deal on budget with property and wage tax relief

Members also agreed to a slight reduction in the net income portion of the city’s business income receipt tax, and small reductions in the wage taxes for residents and non-residents.

The wage tax for residents will go from 3.83% to 3.79% under the proposal and the non-resident rate will also change from 3.448% to 3.44% if the proposal receives the expected final approval.

Councilmember Allan Domb is pleased by the reduction of the BIRT, or Business Income and Receipts tax, from 6.2% to 5.99% under the proposal. “I think it’ll positively impact tens of thousands of businesses and on the net income (portion) of the BIRT. And, you know, we have this consistent problem of providing family-sustaining jobs in the city.”

Domb believes the BIRT cut is only a start, “but it is a step in the right direction. We’ve been trying to do this for years, so it’s a good start. We need to do a lot more.”

Council’s progressive wing had concerns about funding stability.

Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Helen Gym, and Jamie Gautier voted against the wage and business tax reductions. Gym voted against the BIRT, saying the tax money could have been used for the fight against violence. And what she called marginal wage tax cuts should have been devoted to the school district to prevent staffing cuts.

Council also added to the $184 million violence prevention fund proposed by the Kenney administration by just under $30 million — for projects that include $2.5 million for keeping recreation centers open on weekends to $5.8 million for the Defender Association, which provides an attorney to those who cannot afford one.

Council also added $15 million in rental assistance, $1 million for eviction protection, and another $1 million to the city’s cultural fund. The Free Library would get an additional $2.6 million over the mayor’s proposed budget along with $2 million more for asbestos inspections in school district buildings. The City Commissioners would receive $6 million more for the administration of elections if the budget agreement in council becomes law.

Budget approval by a committee of the whole council Wednesday evening will move on to a formal first reading in City Council Thursday, and likely final approval a week later, at the last council meeting of the fiscal year on June 23.

Politics have undergirded this budget cycle more than most years. At least five current council members are expected to run for mayor, and are eager to paint contrasting pictures of the ways they’ll do things differently when at the helm.

Asked about council’s tug-of-war over property tax relief, and the likelihood that home values will keep rising in the city, Kenney seemed happy to leave future tax questions to his successor.

“One of them,” he said, “will have to deal with that when they get here.”