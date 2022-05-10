Council has requested the information in order to do its own analysis to see if the data is within acceptable guidelines. Aros said the findings have been certified by an outside review to be within acceptable guidelines of his industry.

Councilmember Curtis Jones refuted that statement. In his district, “the values are all over the place, and I know the neighborhood enough to know, a lot of them are single, ranch-style homes,” Jones said. “I can’t understand the variance in some of those properties.”

There was concern about how the higher tax assessments would impact the ability of people to pay their bills. Councilmember Cindy Bass told the hearing it could force people out of town.

“Negatively affected are going to be Black and brown folks living in neighborhoods that are gentrifying,” Bass said. “You are also going to have a significant effect on people who are not minorities who are middle income who are just barely holding on.”

The official assessments will be mailed to homeowners in September, with a paper appeal form located with the assessment. At least the aim is to have them mailed in September. The vendor the city has contracted to do the mailing is having supply chain issues procuring enough envelopes.

Officials are estimating up to 20% of those who receive the new assessment will appeal. There are also programs available to help people ease their tax burden such as the homestead exemption, Longtime Owner Occupants Program (LOOP), which can help those who see a sudden jump in their tax bill. There’s also help for low-income residents and the help for senior citizens, who want to freeze their taxes at current rates.

City residents can find information about their new assessment on the Office of Property Assessment’s website. The hikes are for the tax year 2023, because citywide reassessments for tax years 2021 and 2022 were postponed due to issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appeals to the tax increase must be filed by October 3. That date is set by the state and not by the city.

The Board of Revision of Taxes is expected to begin hearing appeals in January 2023 and is asking people to file their appeals as soon as possible in order to expedite the process. That could move the start date for appeals up to October.