Pennsylvania needs rental assistance and eviction diversion programs, activists and lawmakers say

Several state lawmakers, researchers and activists gathered in the state capital to call for an inclusive, permanent fund to help renters in the commonwealth.

The action last week was fueled by a new study by the left-of-center Keystone Research Center and PA Budget and Policy Center that looks at housing affordability before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and currently.

Kehinde Akande is a policy fellow at the PA Budget and Policy Center and an author of the report.

“The two main takeaways are that eviction mitigation is working to keep people in their homes and it should be expanded,” Akande said. “And a permanent rental assistance fund is needed in the state for the large numbers of cost-burdened families in Pennsylvania.”

The study argues that there was a housing affordability problem before the COVID-19 pandemic and that the global health crisis exacerbated the issue for the lowest income households and for Black renters.

Some of the challenges were brought on because employment of low wage workers fell 40 percent due to the shutdowns in the leisure and hospitality industries. Another challenge is that many tenants are seniors, many of whom live on fixed incomes; people ages 65 and older make up nearly a quarter of renters.

Before the pandemic, more than quarter of renter households were extremely low income. Of those homes, more that two-thirds spent half of their income on housing. The cost of living has increased faster than wages of many renters.

COVID-19 worsened the rental environment because it jeopardized low-income jobs and disproportionately hospitalized Black people and Latinos. The amount of rent owed per renter households in arrears steadily increased over the pandemic to more than $3,000, and sat at $2,800 at the beginning of this year.

The number of households in arrears spiked to more than 336,211 in late 2020.

Conversely, the study also pointed to programs that it deemed as successful in protecting renters. The PA Supreme Court Eviction moratorium in March 2020 dropped eviction filings down from around 2,000 filings to nearly none.

That moratorium was superseded by the CARES Act eviction moratorium. When the federal moratorium ended in July 2020, eviction filings spiked to nearly 3,000 cases but dropped by two-thirds due to the CDC moratorium extension.