Grundy House in Quakertown, the only affordable housing complex there for seniors or single adults with disabilities, has a waiting list of two to three years. So do all of the county’s affordable housing complexes for seniors, according to the BCOC. Nationwide, the aged homeless population is growing rapidly and will continue to grow for the next decade, according to a 2019 study by the University of Pennsylvania.

For the unhoused in Quakertown, trying to stay warm can be a juggling act. Once the Code Blue shelter closes at 7 a.m., sometimes it can be colder outside than when he entered, said Weighknecht.

“There’s no place to really get warm around here,” he said. “The library don’t open until 9 a.m., we gotta be out by 7 a.m., so you got two hours to blow off.”

When Weighknecht was in the hospital after his stroke, they gave him a list of shelters to call. But he said he was confused as to what he was supposed to do after that.

“It [was] like, ‘I don’t know what I’m looking at because I’ve never had to deal with it,’” said Weighknecht.

It was his first time experiencing homelessness. He said he wondered, “Who can I talk to about it? I figured they’d have someone to help in the hospital. They just wanted to get me out of there.”

He was told to leave after six days. He had his truck dropped off and slept there from then on.

“That’s just the way it is,” said Weighknecht, who is white. “They need the bed. It’s all about money. And I didn’t have any money.”

Resources are limited in Upper Bucks County, even compared to Lower Bucks. There are no public showers except at the Quakertown YMCA, which is not always available, while in Bristol, a group called Advocates for Homeless and Those in Need runs a weekly shower initiative.

In Quakertown, there also aren’t any public restrooms to use at night in colder weather beyond the library, which closes at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and doesn’t open on Sundays.

All together, those obstacles led Weighknecht to feel invisible.

“We’re not seen, really,” he said. “There are a lot of people that you don’t even see at the shelters ’cause they’re living in their cars and parking somewhere else and don’t know that the shelter is there.”

Dave Heckler, who runs the Code Blue shelter in Quakertown, said that though unhoused people may be less visible there, their numbers are growing, and they need more resources.

“Everybody’s stereotype of a homeless person is that they’re sitting on a steam grate on a city sidewalk in a cardboard box. And that’s not reality up here at all,” said Heckler, “And that’s not reality probably for the vast majority of homeless folks. Busting that stereotype is critical.”

The county’s only 24/7 shelter is in Levittown, in Lower Bucks, what would be a 30-plus-mile drive for Weighknecht and far from his community resources. That shelter is at capacity, with a waiting list of 140 families.

But in Lower Bucks, too, affordable housing is scarce.

Rich, 71, has lived in a Levittown house for 13½ years. But now, he’s on the verge of being homeless as well.

Kendra Transue, BCOC’s housing location supervisor, said she’s getting more calls from seniors, like Rich, who have been in the same place for a long time and are about to be displaced. Like Rich, many of their homes are suddenly being sold or their landlords are raising the rent.

Rich, who is Black, asked that his full name not be included in this story, out of fear that a potential new landlord would see it and eliminate his application from consideration.

On a rainy afternoon last month, Rich was packing his belongings into cardboard boxes. He didn’t know what his next move was.

Leaning over a box, he listed the things he was slowly wrapping in old newspapers. “That’s my crockpot roaster thing that you can put a turkey in, my knife sharpener, my toaster, my little scale …”

He said he might just head to a cheap motel nearby until he can find an affordable place to live, which has been difficult.

Since the start of the pandemic, said Karen Hammerschmidt, executive director of Quakertown Community Outreach, her organization has generally seen more unhoused people and people in need of affordable housing, including older adults.

Heckler said the Quakertown shelter is “stretched thin.” Through the winter, it served beyond its capacity, about 19 people a night. The age of his unhoused neighbors is growing higher, he said, and access is an issue because some can’t get to the second floor without an elevator.

So if folks can’t handle stairs or they’re using a walker, “they literally can’t get into our building,” said Heckler.

Scott McElree, Quakertown’s borough manager and chief of police, said he hasn’t seen an issue with homelessness in the area, that he isn’t aware of it, and that it may be a “false narrative.”

“We need to validate it, and then we need to be part of the solution,” said McElree.

Heckler hopes to sit down and talk with Quakertown Borough officials about the growing need for resources. He’s also hopeful about a countywide task force focused on building tiny homes, like the ones proposed in Philadelphia.

“The borough is not this big, bad elitist that doesn’t want affordable housing in the borough. We’ve got plenty,” McElree said. The county has not come to the borough to inquire about another affordable housing project, he said, but if they did, he would be open to the conversation.

Jeff Fields, county director of housing and community development, said Bucks wants to build more affordable housing but is faced with obstacles including getting funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, municipal zoning laws, and gaining public support.

One new affordable senior housing complex is coming to Sellersville. Applications will open in April. Two projects the county submitted to the state Housing Finance Agency last year didn’t get funded, according to Fields.