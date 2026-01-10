From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Friends of Washington Crossing Park are investing a $536,330 semiquincentennial grant from the U.S. National Park Service for preservation upgrades to the Thompson-Neely House, one of the park’s most important Revolutionary War-era sites.

“The Thompson-Neely House is one of the most powerful reminders of the human experience of the Revolution,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park, in a statement. “Here, soldiers rested, recovered, and in some cases gave their lives in the days leading up to Washington’s daring crossing of the Delaware.”

Planned renovations include restoring paint and plaster, stabilizing the chimney and floor, updating electrical systems and upgrades to protect objects on display and ensure visitor safety.

The house, built in 1740, served as a family home and a military complex. It provided shelter to some of Gen. George Washington’s troops in the days before his famous crossing of the Delaware River, and still serves as an encampment site for reenactors in the hours before the park’s “first crossing” reenactment held every December.