Bucks County’s historic Thompson-Neely House will get a $536,330 upgrade
The 18th-century building on the grounds of Washington Crossing Historic Park was the encampment site for some troops in December 1776.
The Friends of Washington Crossing Park are investing a $536,330 semiquincentennial grant from the U.S. National Park Service for preservation upgrades to the Thompson-Neely House, one of the park’s most important Revolutionary War-era sites.
“The Thompson-Neely House is one of the most powerful reminders of the human experience of the Revolution,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park, in a statement. “Here, soldiers rested, recovered, and in some cases gave their lives in the days leading up to Washington’s daring crossing of the Delaware.”
Planned renovations include restoring paint and plaster, stabilizing the chimney and floor, updating electrical systems and upgrades to protect objects on display and ensure visitor safety.
The house, built in 1740, served as a family home and a military complex. It provided shelter to some of Gen. George Washington’s troops in the days before his famous crossing of the Delaware River, and still serves as an encampment site for reenactors in the hours before the park’s “first crossing” reenactment held every December.
The organization expects the upgrades to be completed ahead of semiquincentennial celebrations this year. The Thompson-Neely House is one of the sites that hosts the park’s living history programs, allowing visiting adults and students to imagine what daily life was like for Revolutionary War soldiers and noncombatants.
“As we approach the 250th anniversary of that pivotal moment, this restoration will allow us to honor their sacrifice, preserve the home that sheltered them, and share how the war impacted not only the military but civilians from every walk of life,” Martin said. “Our interpretation of the house helps visitors examine how the Revolution touched all Americans—and what those shared experiences can still teach us today.”
As part of the grant, the park will implement a military terrain assessment to learn more about the role of the Thompson-Neely House during the “10 Crucial Days” period of the Revolutionary War.
