About two dozen volunteers were packed into the narrow lobby of a Susquehanna Square affordable housing complex in North Philadelphia on an icy Saturday morning.

“Good morning, everyone!” Deirdre Hyman shouted over the chatter, distributing boxes filled with brushes and cups of paint. She pointed to a scene of a mountain and flying books sketched out in pencil on the first-floor wall.

“There’s a reference photo also taped on the wall so you can see what it’ll look like once it’s colored,” she said. “Everything is already pre-poured for you. Please do not mix the colors.”

Volunteers grabbed their kits, dipped their brushes in paint and quickly started bringing the sketched murals to life, like a giant paint-by-numbers activity.

“Overall, [residents] say it makes the place feel brighter, it’s more fun to be in,” said Hyman, a mural artist and program coordinator at Tree House Books.

But this mural has a bigger mission; to offer opportunities for conversation, fun and learning.

The installation is part of a new Philadelphia pilot program called Live and Learn, where the goal is to create spaces in affordable housing communities that can help kids strengthen their skills in language and vocabulary, math and science, problem solving and more.

The project, funded by the William Penn Foundation, is based on the science of playful learning and child development.

“How do human brains learn? Well, they learn when the mind is active, when things are meaningful to them, when it’s socially interactive, when you keep learning it in many different ways and finally, when it’s fun,” said Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, a professor of psychology at Temple University.

Hirsh-Pasek is a member of the Live and Learn advisory committee and considered an early pioneer of the playful learning model, which is different from free play.

“Think [making a] fort out of the pillows on your couch — that’s free play. Do whatever you want,” she said. “But you can also see that it’s unconstrained. It’s very important for kids.”

Now, Hirsh-Pasek said, think of various activities in a children’s museum.

“It has a learning goal for each of the things that were created for each installation, but at the same time, the kids are the ones who are driving the cars for their own learning,” she said. “And that’s really, really cool, because what we know [is], when kids have agency, when they have self-determination, they learn better.”