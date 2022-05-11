Appealing your assessment

Property owners who want to dispute their reassessment have two options, neither of which are mutually exclusive or require an attorney.

Residents can informally appeal their new property value by requesting that the Office of Property Assessment conduct what’s known as a “First Level Review.”

For FLR reviews, people must be able to prove one of the following, according to the city’s website:

The estimated market value of your home is too high or too low.

The estimated market value of your property is accurate, but inequitable.

The characteristics of your property that affect its value are substantially incorrect. This includes a missing or incorrect abatement or exemption.

The form to get assessors to take a second look will be included in a forthcoming mailing from the city that will notify property owners of their new assessments. Officials said the mailing should arrive by Sept. 1, but could be delayed because the city’s vendor is struggling to procure enough envelopes due to supply chain issues.

Property owners can also file a formal appeal of their assessment with the city’s Board of Revision of Taxes. The deadline, set by the state, is the first Monday in October, which this year is Oct. 3.

Neither option is particularly fast.

“They do take some time, particularly in years like this one when there’s an expectation that a significant number of people are going to file appeals,” said Jonathan Sgro, a supervising attorney with the Homeownership and Consumer Rights Unit at Community Legal Services.

Limiting the impact of your assessment

Alternatively, the city has existing programs designed to offset property reassmements.

With the city’s homestead exemption, most homeowners can get the assessed value of their property reduced by $45,000. For many, that translates to more than $600 a year in savings on their real estate tax bill. And once the city approves the application, homeowners never need to reapply for the exemption, as long as they continue to own and live in the property.

Owners who have a 10-year residential abatement are not eligible for the homestead exemption.

Mayor Jim Kenney wants to increase the tax break for owner-occupied homes to $65,000.

Under the city’s Longtime Owner Occupants Program, certain homeowners can have their property value locked in for as long as they remain eligible. The program is geared toward residents living in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods.

Kenney has proposed raising the program’s total cap from $25 million to $30 million

To qualify, applicants must: