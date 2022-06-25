Large survey of Philly renters shows there are 20,000 illegal evictions each year

CLS project manager Lauren Parker said their organization has always known illegal evictions were a “huge problem” in Philadelphia, but never just how many residents were impacted.

“We didn’t have the number for that,” said Parker.

For Osarugue Osa-Edoh, a landlord-tenant attorney at CLS, the new information will be invaluable for any organization that works to help this population. She said whether it’s the city or another agency, requests for funding always come with questions about the scope of a given problem.

“What is always asked of us is, you know, is it worth it? Is this a big enough issue in this city that we need to start allocating resources to that,” said Osa-Edoh.

She thinks the report, based on more than 6,000 surveys completed by renters last year, clearly answers that question.

“We don’t want to have a city of 20,000 people who are traumatized by coming home and having no options, and yet they’re standing outside with their kids there. And then they have to figure out shelter. They have to figure out where to go to get dinner now. They have to figure out if they can get back in to get their things,” said Osa-Edu.