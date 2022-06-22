The Urban League and Congressman Brendan Boyle have teamed up to secure a $360,000 grant to help people stay in their homes or move into new homes.

The money will be used for the Urban League’s Housing Counseling program which provides support for residents in the city who are trying to avoid homelessness and displacement. Money is also used to move people into homes through a financial education component and tenant rights workshops to prevent eviction and foreclosures.

Mia Rowell got a $1,000 grant through the program to buy a home, but said more importantly she received support to help her through the homebuying process. She has been in the program for two years, carefully reviewing her choices. With the assistance of the Urban League, she said the counseling process helped her understand what was necessary to be a homeowner.

“I was indecisive, the fear of purchasing a home, I had some doubts along the way, it wasn’t so much the financial piece, it was making sure I was ready for the big buy, the big purchase.”