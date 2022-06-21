The Philadelphia Fire Department and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating a fire and building collapse Saturday, which killed one firefighter and injured five other responders.

The collapse occurred while the team was handling a fire on the 300 block of W. Indiana Avenue in the Fairhill neighborhood of North Philadelphia. Crews arrived around 2 a.m. Saturday and put the fire under control quickly. They were checking the scene for more fires when the building came down.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The building, which housed a pizza establishment on the first floor and apartments above, had undergone unpermitted construction in recent years and had incurred code violations related to fire safety, according to officials.

The fire department is mourning the death of Lieutenant Sean Williamson, 51, who served for 27 years, most recently in Hunting Park. It has announced services for Lt. Williamson beginning with viewings next Monday evening, June 26, and Tuesday morning, June 27 prior to the funeral Tuesday – all at Epiphany of Our Lord church in South Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Gov. Wolf has ordered commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff.

“We’re absolutely grieving,” said fire commissioner Adam Thiel at a press conference. “We have a lot more crying and processing to do as this unfolds.”