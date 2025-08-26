1 person hurt in partial collapse of North Philadelphia home

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An elderly woman escaped unharmed after her North Philly home partially collapsed Monday morning, leaving one other person hurt.

The house located on the 2100 block of North 9th Street collapsed just before 10 a.m.

A woman in her late 80s living there narrowly escaped and was uninjured, according to family members.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, but the woman’s granddaughter, Natasha Olson, said contractors were trying to remove the breezeway next to the home before the incident.

“Once they started hitting that wall, my grandmother felt like it was just a little too loud and too close,” Olson said. “She came to the door and that’s when the whole house had collapsed.”

“[Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections] was out here earlier, and they said that they don’t feel that the wall was even stable enough for them to start working on,” Olson said.