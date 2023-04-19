‘Like an earthquake’: 1 dead, several injured in NYC parking garage collapse

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One person is dead and several others were injured after a parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, according to city officials.

The collapse happened in the late afternoon at a parking structure on Ann Street, a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. He said he heard “a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated.”

During a press briefing Tuesday, officials said the four victims were listed in stable condition at an area hospital and a fifth victim refused medical treatment.

The victim who died has not been identified.

Emergency responders and building officials converged on the scene, with police urging pedestrians to clear out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.