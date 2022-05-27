As it stands, a homeowner’s property assessment must have increased by at least 50% after the homestead exemption was deducted from the new value. If passed, the value of the homestead exemption would no longer be part of the calculation, making it easier for residents with lower-value homes to qualify for the program.

Homeowners would also be eligible if their property value increased by at least 75% over the course of five tax years.

Existing program participants would remain in the program. Additionally, residents could participate in LOOP and the homestead exemption program, something that was not previously possible.

The same would hold true for the Low income Senior Citizen Real Estate Tax Freeze. Johnson also wants to make it possible for income eligible residents to apply for the program retroactively so participants could indefinitely freeze their property taxes at the amount they paid the first year they became eligible for the program. Generally, participants must be 65 years or older.

“We are so grateful to Councilmember Johnson and the City Council members who are supporting this legislation to prevent homelessness and preserve intergenerational wealth. Expanding access to these programs is a huge step forward in ensuring Philadelphia homeowners get the help they need,” said Jonathan Sgro, a supervising attorney with Community Legal Services, which consulted with the lawmakers on the bills.

Johnson’s plan also seeks to earmark more than $16 million in fiscal year 2023 for outreach and services tied to the new property assessments.

While the new values are available online, the city does not expect to mail out the official reassessments until late summer, largely due to a supply chain snafu that’s made it difficult for a city vendor to secure enough envelopes. That means some people may not know their new property value until weeks before they must apply for a formal appeal.

To combat that, Johnson wants the city to spend $2.5 million to raise awareness about the property assessments so residents can learn about them sooner, and be directed to resources that could help them pay less in property taxes.

In anticipation of rent increases, Johnson is also proposing that the city set aside $12 million for rental assistance. Another $2 million would be used to help residents with legal issues tied to the reassessments.

A mayoral spokesperson said the administration looks “forward to continued conversations with City Council as we move forward through the FY23 budget process.”

The drop-dead deadline for passing a new budget is June 30, the final day of the current fiscal year.