On Thursday, Councilmember Brian O’Neill introduced a bill that would double the homestead exemption from $45,000 to $90,000, the maximum amount allowed under state law.

Under a bill introduced by Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration last week, property owners could apply for a $65,000 reduction starting with tax year 2023.

It’s unclear exactly why O’Neill, who represents the 10th District, decided to offer competing legislation.

A news release announcing the measure simply highlights the fact that residential property values went up by an average of 31% after the Office of Property Assessment completed its calculations, the first in three years as a result of “issues posed by the pandemic,” according to the city.

“Drastically increasing the homestead exemption is the most effective way to provide immediate relief to taxpayers,” said O’Neil in a statement.

The Republican lawmaker did not respond to a request for comment.

O’Neill’s bill is not expected to impact the administration’s measure.

But in a statement, mayoral spokesperson Kevin Lessard said O’Neill’s ordinance would cost the city’s General Fund, used to pay for basic services such as the police and fire departments, more than $300 million over five years.