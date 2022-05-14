Certain municipal workers in Philadelphia will now have a competitive advantage when workforce housing units hit the market.

Lawmakers passed the bill on Thursday as the city prepares to build at least 1,000 units of workforce housing under the banner of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, the massive bond-backed program initiated by Council President Darrell Clarke. The initiative is an effort to increase the city’s stock of affordable housing, revive commercial corridors, and improve neighborhood infrastructure, among other priorities.

The news also comes as Philadelphia continues to contend with an affordable housing crisis and a tight housing market that has kept home prices high. Incomes here have failed to keep pace, putting homeownership out of reach for more and more working residents.

“As more and more neighborhoods gentrify, the price of buying a home escalates. For a city municipal workforce that largely is required to reside in Philadelphia, it’s only fair and equitable to provide a housing preference for income-qualified city employees,” said Clarke in a statement.