Philadelphia City Council is weighing a trio of bills designed to offset the financial burden newly released property assessments are expected to put on thousands of homeowners in the form of increased property taxes.

As expected, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration on Thursday introduced two relief measures that would expand a pair of existing city programs — the Homestead Exemption and the Longtime Owner Occupants Program (LOOP).

For now, most homeowners can have the assessed value of their property reduced by $45,000. For many, that translates to more than $600 a year in savings on their real estate tax bill. And once the city approves the application, homeowners never need to reapply for the exemption, as long as they continue to own and live on the property.

Under the administration’s bill, property owners could apply for a $65,000 reduction starting with tax year 2023.

The administration wants to increase the total amount of funding available through LOOP from $25 million to $30 million, also starting with tax year 2023.