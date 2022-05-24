Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and three co-defendants are scheduled to be retried on federal bribery charges this fall, five months after U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh declared a mistrial after a jury remained deadlocked.

Jury selection for Johnson’s second trial is scheduled to start Sept. 28, according to court records. McHugh will again preside over the case.

“We’re very disappointed in the government’s decision. We believe it’s unfortunate and questionable,” said Patrick Egan, Johnson’s lawyer. “There’s no evidence to support the government’s case.”

The government declined to comment.