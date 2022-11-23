Juror dismissed in Kenyatta Johnson retrial over ‘religious conviction’

A federal judge revealed Tuesday that a juror was dismissed from the federal bribery case of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson earlier this month because of her “strong religious conviction.”

The court order, issued by U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, says the unnamed juror was unable to “deliberate impartially” as a result.

McHugh did not provide any further details, and the transcripts from the series of closed-door discussions that preceded the dismissal are now under seal.

“Given the current posture of the case, no purpose is served by disclosure of the content of the Court’s communication with individual members of the panel,” wrote McHugh.

Johnson’s lawyer declined to comment.

The government did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.