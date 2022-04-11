Closing arguments are expected to start Tuesday in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson. The jury will then start deliberating after instructions from U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh.

The defense rested its case on Monday. Attorneys called a total of six witnesses over the course of two days, including a supermarket executive, a former staffer at Universal Companies, and a former school district employee.

None of the case’s four defendants took the stand.

Before breaking for lunch on Monday, jurors heard testimony from a consultant hired to help secure new zoning for the historic Royal Theater, one of two properties at the heart of the case.

The government has argued that Johnson accepted nearly $67,000 in bribes from Universal in exchange for political favors related to valuable real estate the organization owned in the Democrat’s legislative district, including the Royal.

Prosecutors say legislation Johnson introduced to rezone the theater was one of those political favors.

But during his brief time on the stand, Carl Engelke, a partner at Frank DiCicco Associates, painted a different picture for jurors. He said his firm pushed for the zoning legislation from the beginning, and that it took some last-minute convincing to get Johnson to introduce the bill in October 2014.