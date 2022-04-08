At another point, Gibson implied — not so subtly — that Scott was being adversarial on purpose because Gibson was on the team that sent former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, another one of Scott’s former bosses, to prison in 2016 in another corruption case.

The rest of Gibson’s cross-examination focused on Johnson’s wife and co-defendant Dawn Chavous, who prosecutors say had a “low-show” consulting contract with Universal so the organization could conceal nearly $67,000 in bribe payments to her husband, an assertion defense attorneys have spent most of the trial trying to discredit.

Gibson pushed Scott on his implication that Universal had received a $100,000 donation from a prominent charter school supporter as a result of work done by Chavous.

While being questioned by defense attorney Barry Gross, Scott said Chavous had organized a tour of Universal for Janine Yass. And that the tour had translated to Yass, who sits on the board of the Philadelphia School Partnership, donating to Universal.

But when it was his turn with Scott, Gibson argued that another consultant had made that happen.

“Mrs. [Cassandra] Jones’ proposal resulted in the check from Mrs. Yass,” he said.

The gift was a foothold in a larger argument the prosecutor tried to drill into jurors throughout the day: That Universal never really needed Chavous’ services, despite her connections to elected officials and relationships with prominent players in the school choice movement.

For example, argued Gibson, Universal already had inroads with those groups.

Scott, who said Chavous “worked all the time,” disagreed.

​​“There were organizations that we either attempted to work with or we had worked with that we didn’t necessarily get traction,” said Scott. “She could help facilitate and bring those partnerships together.”