Defense to start calling witnesses in bribery trial of City Councilmember Johnson

Prosecutors called nearly 20 witnesses during its case, spending the most amount of time with the FBI agent who led the bureau’s investigative team. Jurors also heard from prominent developer Carl Dranoff, school Superintendent William Hite, and several current and former employees at Universal, the nonprofit at the heart of the case.

Using emails, financial records and direct testimony, the government argued that Universal hired Chavous’ consulting firm in 2013 so it could transfer and conceal nearly $67,000 in bribes to her husband. In exchange, prosecutors said Johnson used his seat on Council to help Universal maintain control of valuable real estate in his legislative district, including the historic Royal Theater, a dilapidated property the organization later sold for $3.7 million.

Much of the trial hinges on how much work Chavous did —or didn’t do — for Universal during her 16-month contract with the company.

Prosecutors have argued she did little work — less than 40 hours total. While cross-examining government witnesses, defense attorneys have sought to show she spent “hours and hours” helping Universal spread its story to politicians and wealthy donors with hopes of raising money for its network of charter schools. The defense has also tried to debunk the government’s argument that Johnson, Chavous and Universal hatched the alleged bribery scheme as a result of being in bad financial shape.