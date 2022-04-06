Lewis on Tuesday also testified that she never knew the full scope of Chavous’ responsibilities, only that they had both attended a pair of meetings at Universal’s headquarters, and that Chavous was part of the team planning a 20th anniversary celebration that never happened.

“She was at the meetings. She did not answer directly to me. So in terms of that question, what her specific responsibilities were, I can’t say,” said Lewis.

Lewis’ turn on the witness stand came on the ninth day of testimony in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who is charged alongside his wife and two former executives at Universal.

Much of the case hinges on Chavous’ 16-month contract with Universal. According to the indictment, the company hired her consulting firm so it could conceal nearly $67,000 in bribes to Johnson. In exchange, prosecutors say Johnson used his Council seat to help Universal maintain control of valuable real estate in his legislative district.

Defense attorneys have pushed back on all of it, saying Chavous’ contract with Universal was legitimate, and that neither Johnson nor Universal had any reason, financial or otherwise, to participate in a bribery scheme.

On Tuesday, they continued with those arguments. Chavous’ attorney, Barry Gross, said his client was hired to help “bridge a gap between Universal and the larger charter school community.” He said Chavous had relationships with well-heeled institutions and wealthy individuals who had a history of supporting charter schools, but not the ones operated by Universal.

“And these connections were important and valuable to Universal,” said Gross.

“That’s correct,” said Lewis, who agreed with Gross that Chavous was a hard worker.