Defense attorney Barry Gross, who represents Chavous, pointed out that his client was never on Nixon’s team — that she reported directly to co-defendant and former Universal CEO Abdur Rahim Islam, as did several other consultants for the organization. He also presented emails addressed to Nixon and Chavous, including a message related to securing new funding for Universal, an ongoing objective for the nonprofit.

Johnson’s attorney, Patrick Egan, said Universal hired Chavous because the company knew she had connections to public officials, as well as well-heeled institutions and wealthy individuals who supported charter schools. Universal executives hoped those connections could bring in cash for the organization, he said.

“There are two kinds of charter schools — the haves and the have-nots,” said Egan. “Obviously, the haves get more funding than the have-nots. And they get a lot more private funding than the have-nots.”

Prosecutors also discussed Chavous with former FBI Special Agent Robert McManigal, who interviewed former Universal CEO Abdur Rahim Islam and former Universal CFO Dawan Shahied, who are charged alongside Johnson and his wife.

During a 2017 interview with Dawan at his home in Philadelphia, McManigal said the executive told federal investigators he believed Chavous “did some function in grant writing or fundraising” and that he may have even written her contract with the company.

But when McManigal asked for specifics, Dawan couldn’t oblige. “He couldn’t give us any examples of what it is that she did.”

Islam, questioned the same morning, described Chavous as an education specialist who was “pretty well connected” to the principals of an investment firm who had spent millions supporting charter schools.

“At some point later, he indicated that she may have introduced them to Joel Greenberg,” said McManigal, referring to a co-founder of the Susquehanna International Group.

“Did he identify anything else?” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Gibson.

“No,” said the former agent.

During the same interview, completed in two parts, Islam told investigators that he terminated Chavous’ contract in 2014 because she failed to raise any funds for Universal, according to the agents.

By then, she’d been under contract for well over a year. But Islam said there wasn’t any quid pro quo.

“​​He said he was never asked to hire Mrs. Chavous in exchange for anything,” said Gross while cross-examining McManigal.