Email by email, text message by text message, calendar invite by calendar invite, defense attorney Barry Gross built a case designed to disprove allegations that his client was a “low-show” contractor for Universal Companies, the developer and charter school operator at the heart of the federal bribery trial for Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.

Prosecutors say Universal hired Dawn Chavous, Johnson’s wife, so they could use her consulting firm to conceal nearly $67,000 in bribe payments to her husband. In return, Johnson allegedly helped the nonprofit maintain control of valuable real estate in his legislative district, including the historic Royal Theater on South Street.

On Wednesday, the fifth day in testimony, Gross spent hours trying to poke a giant hole in those claims. And in particular, an estimate from the case’s lead investigator that Chavous performed less than 40 hours of work during her part-time contract with Universal, which spanned 16 months between 2013 and 2014.

“Your degree is not in organizational dynamics from Penn and you don’t have a certificate from Harvard in charter schools. But then you determined without interviewing a number of people … that this was little work, very little work, less than 40 hours,” Gross told FBI Special Agent Richard Haag during the agent’s fourth day on the witness stand. Haag was the lead federal investigator in the case.