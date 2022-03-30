Following hours of direct testimony from the case’s lead investigator, defense attorneys on Tuesday began pushing back against the government’s claims regarding Universal Companies’ finances and the consulting contract the nonprofit entered into with Dawn Chavous, the wife of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.

Over the past two days, prosecutors have spent considerable time reviewing the five invoices Chavous submitted while doing part-time public relations for Universal between May 2013 and August 2014.

Their conclusion: She did very little work for the nearly $67,000 she was paid. By FBI Special Agent Richard Haag’s calculations, a total of 40 hours. He said she billed for light research, setting up and attending meetings between Universal executives and elected officials, as well as her efforts planning a 20th anniversary event that never happened.

“It just wasn’t close to coming to fruition,” said Haag of the event during the fourth day of testimony in Johnson’s federal bribery case.