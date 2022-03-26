Prominent Philly developer testifies in Kenyatta Johnson’s corruption trial

In both cases, the bribes were allegedly concealed as payments to a consulting firm led by Johnson’s wife and co-defendant, Dawn Chavous.

“Bribery in the 21st century is not cash in a paper bag delivered in the middle of the night,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Gibson told jurors during his opening statement on Thursday.

Universal bought the decaying theater in 2000 with hopes of opening a live music venue. But the company never had the finances to make co-founder Kenny Gamble’s dream come true, forcing the organization to consider alternatives, according to testimony.

By 2013, Universal was pursuing a mixed-use project on the site, a route that called for the nonprofit to clear three critical hurdles. To start construction, Universal needed new zoning for the site and approval from the Philadelphia Historical Commission to demolish the crumbling brick structure. The organization also hoped the state would reissue a $3 million matching grant it took back after Universal failed to meet the grant requirements.

Without the redevelopment grant, margins on the project would be thin.

This is the situation prominent developer Carl Dranoff agreed to take on when he agreed to help Universal, a former business partner, move the stalled project forward – whether his company ultimately redeveloped the Royal Theater site or not.

“I lived not far from there so I had a personal interest,” said Dranoff. “It was really the key to revitalizing the west side of South Street.”

Of the three hurdles, rezoning the theater was perhaps the smallest headache, in part because the redevelopment project was welcomed by nearby neighbors, who were eager to see Universal remove the eyesore and make good use of the site.