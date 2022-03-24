After three days of questioning, the jury that will decide the fate of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and three co-defendants has been chosen. Opening statements in the federal corruption trial will start Thursday.

Prosecutors say Johnson accepted more than $66,000 in bribes from Universal Companies, a non-profit developer and charter-school operator headquartered in his legislative district. In exchange, the three-term Democrat allegedly helped Universal maintain control of valuable real estate in South Philadelphia.

According to the indictment, the bribes were concealed as payments to a consulting company started by Johnson’s wife, Dawn Chavous.

Universal’s former CEO Abdur Rahim Islam and CFO Shahied Dawn are charged alongside the couple, who each face up to 40 years in prison.

All four defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.