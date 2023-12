Philadelphia’s ski mask ban becomes law. Here’s what you need to know

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The city of Philadelphia can now fine people for wearing ski masks in some public spaces.

Mayor Jim Kenney did not sign or veto the bill, which means it automatically became law Thursday.

Those wearing ski masks in parks, schools, day care centers, transit and city-owned buildings can now be fined $250.

If the person is caught wearing a ski mask during a criminal activity, they would face a fine of up to $2,000.

Just two weeks ago, City Council voted 13-2 passing the legislation. It was sponsored by Councilmember Anthony Phillips who said it could aid police in solving crimes.

The legislation touched on several recent incidents, including the deadly ambush by ski mask-clad gunmen who shot and killed Nicolas Elizalde, an innocent bystander, during a Roxborough High School football scrimmage.

In May 2023, someone in a ski mask shot and killed a 15-year-old on a public bus.

In July, an attacker in a ski mask and body armor killed five people and injured two children in the city’s Kingsessing section.

Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks cast the two votes against the ban.