Proposed ban on wearing ski masks, balaclavas in public places may soon become law in Philadelphia

Fines would be $250 and up to $2,000 if done during criminal activity.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 30, 2023
Beige knitted balaclava on black wooden table

(New Africa/BigStock)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

proposed ban on wearing ski masks in Philadelphia could soon become law. The bill is on its second reading in city council Thursday.

The latest reading is a formal step before a vote on the final passage.

The bill would prohibit wearing ski masks, balaclavas, or other ways of concealing one’s face in public places, including schools, recreation centers, parks, and mass transit.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

However, there would be exemptions for religious requirements and other free speech needs.

Fines would be $250 and up to $2,000 if done during criminal activity.

SEPTA already banned face masks on public transit in June.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate