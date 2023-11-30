Proposed ban on wearing ski masks, balaclavas in public places may soon become law in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A proposed ban on wearing ski masks in Philadelphia could soon become law. The bill is on its second reading in city council Thursday.

The latest reading is a formal step before a vote on the final passage.

The bill would prohibit wearing ski masks, balaclavas, or other ways of concealing one’s face in public places, including schools, recreation centers, parks, and mass transit.

However, there would be exemptions for religious requirements and other free speech needs.

Fines would be $250 and up to $2,000 if done during criminal activity.

SEPTA already banned face masks on public transit in June.