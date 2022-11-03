The verdict came on the fifth day of jury deliberations. Chavous, 42, wept in open court after the verdict was announced.

While a different jury sat for the retrial, the proceeding closely mirrored the first trial that ended in a mistrial in April after the jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked. The government did not present any new evidence the second time around. And its witness list was largely unchanged, again spending considerable time questioning the case’s lead FBI agent along with former and current Universal employees.

None of the case’s four defendants testified during the retrial.

Like in April, a jury was asked to decide whether the case’s defendants had participated in a quid pro quo scheme between 2013 and and 2014 that saw Johnson accept nearly $67,000 in bribes from Islam and Dawan in exchange for a pair of political favors involving valuable real estate that Universal Companies, a nonprofit developer and charter school operator, owned in Johnson’s legislative district in South Philadelphia.

Prosecutors argued Universal funneled the bribe money to Johnson by making payments to his wife’s consulting firm under a sham part-time contract. They said Chavous did little work — no more than 40 hours over the course of 16 months — for the organization to prove otherwise. And that the work she did complete was either low value or could have been performed by existing Universal staffers.

In exchange for the money, Johnson allegedly introduced zoning legislation in 2014 that enabled Universal to maintain control of the Royal Theater on the 1500 block of South Street, then a crumbling eyesore the company was in danger of losing as a result of a conservatorship petition filed in state court.

The bill rezoned the Royal, making it possible for the nonprofit — or any other developer — to bring a mixed-use project to the site, while effectively ending the legal effort to separate Universal from the former entertainment venue.

The bribe money also allegedly prodded Johnson to use his councilmanic prerogative to stop the city from reclaiming vacant land Universal owns on the 1300 block of Bainbridge Street. This after the company, along with the Philadelphia Housing Authority, violated a 2005 agreement to build housing on the land. Prosecutors said Johnson’s position created a “chilling effect” that enabled Universal to keep the parcels and avoid a legal process known as reversion.