Did a Philadelphia nonprofit hire the wife of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson in service of a bribery scheme that saw Johnson accept nearly $67,000 for a pair of political favors?

Or was the part-time consulting contract between Universal Companies and Dawn Chavous completely above board?

Those were the competing narratives attorneys offered to a federal jury during their opening statements on Friday, the first day of testimony in a retrial that again threatens to end Johnson’s political career and send the three-term Democrat to prison for decades.

Following a mistrial in April, federal prosecutors quickly moved to retry Johnson, Chavous, and two former executives at Universal, Abdur Rahim Islam, who served as CEO, and Shahied Dawan, who served as CFO.

The second trial is not expected to include any new evidence. And the pool of potential witnesses is largely the same. But while previewing the government’s case to a new jury, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Gibson tried a slightly different tack, focusing more on Universal’s finances while steering clear of Johnson’s.

Gibson told the panel that ongoing money problems at the nonprofit prompted Islam and Dawan to turn to Johnson, a longtime ally, for help holding onto valuable real estate that Universal owned in Johnson’s legislative district in South Philadelphia. And that Universal hired Chavous so the company had a way to conceal the $67,000 the nonprofit allegedly paid Johnson for his assistance.

“Bribery in the 21st century is not cash in a bag in the middle of the night,” said Gibson. “The nonprofit has to account for the money leaving its coffers and the public official doesn’t want a paper trail leading back to his pockets.”

In exchange for the bribe money, prosecutors say Johnson introduced zoning legislation in 2014 that enabled Universal to maintain control of the Royal Theater on the 1500 block of South Street, then a crumbling eyesore the company was in danger of losing as a result of a conservatorship petition filed in state court.

The bill, introduced shortly after Chavous submitted her final invoice to Universal, rezoned the Royal, making it possible for the nonprofit — or any other developer — to bring a mixed-use project to the site, while effectively ending the legal effort to separate Universal from the former entertainment venue.