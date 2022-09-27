Prosecutors say Johnson accepted nearly $67,000 in bribes from Universal Companies in exchange for a pair of political favors that benefited the organization, a developer and charter school operator co-founded by Philadelphia music legend Kenny Gamble.

The bribe money was allegedly funneled through Chavous’ consulting company by way of a sham contract executed with Universal in 2013. The government claims Chavous didn’t do enough work for the prominent nonprofit to prove otherwise.

“It was all about access to her husband,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dubnoff during his closing argument in April.

Prosecutors say the bribe money prompted Johnson to introduce zoning legislation that enabled Universal to maintain control of valuable real estate in Johnson’s district, including the Royal Theater on the 1500 block of South Street, then a crumbling eyesore the company was in danger of losing as a result of a conservatorship petition filed in state court.

The bill, introduced less than a week after Chavous deposited her final check from Universal, rezoned the Royal, making it possible for the nonprofit — or any other developer — to bring a mixed-use project to the site, while essentially ending the legal effort to separate Universal from the property.

Less than two years after Johnson’s legislation passed City Council, Universal sold the Royal for $3.7 million, more than 10 times the amount it paid for the property.

According to the indictment, the bribe money was also behind Johnson using his councilmanic prerogative to stop the city in 2014 from reclaiming vacant land Universal owned on the 1300 block of Bainbridge Street. This after the company, along with the Philadelphia Housing Authority, violated a 2005 agreement to build housing on the land. Prosecutors say Johnson’s position created a “chilling effect” that enabled Universal to hold on to the valuable parcels.