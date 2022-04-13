While addressing jurors from a podium pointed straight at them, the defense pushed back on that claim, which now threatens to send Johnson, Chavous, former Universal executives Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan to prison.

“Common sense and the story you heard from Mr. Dubnoff do not live in the same ZIP code,” said Patrick Egan, Johnson’s lawyer.

The competing narratives came the day before the jury was set to start its deliberations. The panel must decide if each defendant participated in what the government called “quid pro quo corruption.” If convicted, Johnson not only faces prison time, but the prospect of being the second sitting Council member to lose his seat to public corruption charges in 2022. In January, his former City Council colleague Bobby Henon resigned after a jury convicted him of bribery and conspiracy alongside powerful labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty.

The verdict could hinge on what jurors decide about Chavous’ consulting contract with Universal. Was it a legitimate gig that paid her nearly $67,0000? Or was it a “low show” job used to conceal bribe payments that provided Universal with a much-needed zoning variance and the knowledge that the city likely wouldn’t take back land they sold to the organization years earlier?

Chavous’ attorney, Barry Gross, argued the former on Tuesday, saying nothing that his client did showed that she thought her contract with Universal was fraudulent. What’s more, he said, the government presented no witnesses or evidence that disproved that Chavous did real work for the organization, including work rooted in securing donations from wealthy charter school propents, which sat at the core of her contract with Universal.

“They’re not consultants. They have absolutely — absolutely — no experience or special skills … to look into her work,” said Gross of the government.

But in his 90-minute argument, prosecutor Dubnoff reiterated a figure calculated by the case’s lead investigator: That Chavous had done no more than 40 hours of work during the life of her contract with Universal.

“That translates to an hourly rate of more than $1,660 an hour. Who pays that kind of money? Criminals. That’s who,” said Dubnoff.

The prosecutor maintained that Universal was willing to pay that, and that Chavous and Johnson were willing to throw away their successful careers, because they both desperately needed one another. Universal needed Johnson to perform official acts for the company. And Johnson needed the money to pay off he and Chavous’ considerable credit card debt.

“Kenny Gamble wrote ‘for the love of money people will lie and they will cheat.’ That’s exactly what the evidence has proven in this case,” said Dubnoff, a reference to the legendary music producer and Universal’s co-founder.