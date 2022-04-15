The federal jury weighing the fate of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson did not reach a verdict on Thursday, the second day of deliberations.

The panel did have questions for U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh — mostly about whether it could have copies of evidence presented at trial, including testimony from government witnesses.

To date, the jury has spent roughly 12 hours discussing the bribery case, which could send both Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous to prison for up to 40 years.