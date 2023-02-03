Voci’s return to the high-profile unit is drawing mixed reviews.

“You took him out of power and just put him right back. He’s gonna feel invincible after what he did to me,” said Franklin, 27, who is frustrated that Voci is back prosecuting homicides.

She called the DA’s response to her ordeal with him a “slap on the wrist” and is concerned Voci will be emboldened to repeat his behavior.

Meanwhile, the incident continues to haunt her. “I trusted the police and now I continuously still have severe anxiety attacks any time I see a police officer, even if I know I’m not doing anything wrong,” she said.

When the case went to court, Franklin was represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia. Keir Bradford-Grey, who led the office at the time, personally took on the case, saying at the time that the incident became a case in the criminal justice system because Voci used his power and privilege to make sure that happened.

Bradford-Grey, now a partner at the law firm Montgomery McCracken, said while the situation with Franklin didn’t “need to go that far,” she doesn’t find Voci’s return to the homicide unit problematic.

“People can learn a lot of valuable lessons based on moments of indiscretion. I don’t think you throw him out the window. I mean, I think he’s got value. I do think Anthony Voci has value,” said Bradford-Grey.

‘Venom’ and ‘malice’

Franklin, who is Black, was arrested on Sept. 17, 2020 after Voci told police she ran him off the road as he was heading home from a murder scene on his personal motorcycle. At the time, Franklin was facing charges in Montgomery County for allegedly driving under the influence, a charge she would later serve probation for after pleading guilty to the offense, court records show.

Voci, who is white, said Franklin had swerved directly in front of him on Kelly Drive, forcing him to ride the edge of the road to “avoid being struck,” according to a police report obtained by WHYY News. Franklin countered that Voci had been the aggressor, placing his bike in front of her car on nearby Lincoln Drive and calling her hand her passenger “Black bitches,” a claim Voci has denied.

There were no injuries or vehicle damage. And no mention of alcohol in the police report from the incident.

Later that evening, police gathered outside Franklin’s apartment building for more than five hours, then towed her car after telling her the vehicle was connected to a homicide investigation, according to a now-settled civil lawsuit Franklin filed after the incident.