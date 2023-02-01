The city of Philadelphia is prepared to release a report detailing a months-long community engagement effort officials say will inform the fate of the Roundhouse, the unusual concrete building that served as police headquarters for more than six decades.

Many of the residents who participated in that process said they want to see the shuttered building at 7th and Race streets repurposed as a community hub that recognizes the site’s long history of police abuse.

And while demolishing the Roundhouse remains an option, the prospect didn’t come up during a virtual wrap-up event the city hosted in December, meaning a different history, the building’s architectural history, may also be preserved for future generations.

Academics, preservationists, even people who were detained at the Roundhouse, agree: The building should get a second life despite its complicated past.

“It is our job, it is our duty to bring all of those episodes to the forefront — to understand the complex lives that a building or site can have. It needs to all be put out there for consideration,” said Frank Matero, an architecture professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Roundhouse, officially known as the Police Administration Building, opened to national and international acclaim for its construction. While it’s often described as imposing, the building’s circular design was meant to usher in a new chapter for the Philadelphia Police Department, which had previously been headquartered in the basement of City Hall.

Giving the department its own space was supposed to signal independence, particularly from the patronage politics of its former home.

The project, part of a broader effort to modernize the city’s municipal services, was also intended to foster transparency and to reinforce police-community relations.

“And thus, you have an openness all around the building. There’s no back to this building. There’s no dark side to this building,” said Jack Pyburn, an Atlanta-based preservation architect who has studied the Roundhouse extensively.

‘This is a farce’

But that narrative began to crumble soon after the building was completed in the early 1960s. Fast forward to today, and the Roundhouse is better known for the painful experiences people endured while they were locked up inside, including at the hands of corrupt homicide detectives during their interrogations.

“You have the illegal detention of suspects. You have the physical abuse of suspects. And in general, the intimidation and the building as a symbol of police brutality,” said Anthony Erace, interim executive director of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission.

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Khalid Talib stood in front of the Roundhouse completely and utterly bewildered, a cocktail of anger and sadness swirling inside.

He hadn’t seen the building since being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, a charge that didn’t stick. It was 2018 and Talib had spent at least a dozen hours in a basement holding cell before he was released.

As he was leaving, Talib said he became emotional as he glanced up at a statue fastened to the back steps of the building — a police officer protecting a child.

“I just really remember looking at that statue and being very upset like, this is a farce. You know, you’re perpetrating a fraud. It’s not really how you are. Like it’s more totalitarian than welcoming,” said Talib, a food delivery driver from Northwest Philadelphia.

Talib, 39, was held at the Roundhouse a total of seven times over the course of 15 years. All on low-level charges, none of which led to a conviction.

On one occasion, he said officers took him on a reckless ride before locking him up, then sent him a chilling message when he spoke up about it.

“When I get down here, when I’m telling these people, like ‘Yo. You’re being crazy.’ He says to me, ‘I would rather put a bullet in your head than do paperwork.’ And needless to say, I shut up,” said Talib.