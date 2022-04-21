And yet it’s difficult to say whether prosecutors will be better positioned to secure a conviction the second time around. A retrial gives them an opportunity to evaluate their case and address perceived pitfalls. But defense attorneys will be able to do the same — with the benefit of knowing how the government approached the first trial.

What’s more, every jury is different.

“We had cases as a prosecutor where we had one case where it was a mistrial. They were out for a long time and they hung. And then we tried it again and the next jury was out for like an hour and convicted,” said Hockeimer.

U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh did not poll the jury on Tuesday, so it’s unclear why the panel was unable to reach a unanimous verdict after deliberating for roughly 25 hours.

The case hinged on a 16-month consulting contract between Johnson’s wife and co-defendant Dawn Chavous and Universal Companies, a nonprofit then led by Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan, who also faced bribery charges.

The government argued the contract was a sham — a cover for Universal to funnel nearly $67,000 in bribe money to Johnson, who in return allegedly used his Council seat to help the organization maintain control of valuable real estate.

At trial, prosecutors said Chavous did too little work for Universal — by their estimate no more than 40 hours — to prove otherwise.