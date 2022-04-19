Judge declares a mistrial in Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson trial

The mistrial followed more than three weeks of testimony. Johnson’s political future hinged on its outcome. The federal trial was the second involving a sitting member of council within the past year. Last November, Councilmember Bobby Henon was convicted of bribery and conspiracy alongside powerful labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and forced to resign from council.

Johnson spoke briefly to reporters as he left the Federal Courthouse. “I just want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ, I want to thank all of my family, friends and supporters for just praying for us and showing us support during this very stressful time,” Johnson said.

The jury in Johnson’s case was asked to find if the case’s four defendants had participated in a quid pro quo scheme that saw Johnson, 48, accept nearly $67,000 in what prosecutors called bribes from Universal in exchange for a pair of political favors involving valuable real estate the organization owned in Johnson’s legislative district.

Prosecutors argued that the bribe money was concealed as payments to Chavous’ consulting firm in 2013 and 2014. They said the 42-year-old did little work for the organization to prove otherwise. And that the work she did do for Universal was low value or could have been performed by existing Universal staffers, including Islam, her boss.

“There was no evidence, in our view,” said Johnson’s lawyer, Patrick Egan. “Fortunately, some of the jurors obviously saw [it] that way as well.” Egan repeated that his client did nothing wrong. “Hopefully, at the end of the day, reason and justice will prevail, and this case will go away, as it should, without any convictions for my client or his spouse,” he said.

None of the case’s four defendants took the witness stand.

During 10 days of testimony, the government presented a torrent of emails and financial documents, while questioning nearly 20 witnesses. The list included current and former Universal employees, prominent Philadelphia developer Carl Dranoff and outgoing schools Superintendent William Hite.

Prosecutors spent most of their case trying to prove two things: That Chavous’ consulting contract with Universal was a charade in service of a bribery scheme. And that Universal and Johnson were both motivated by financial hardship.

Evidence showed that Universal had a 24-month stretch of losses, but never filed for bankruptcy. And that Chavous had considerable credit card debt while working for the nonprofit.