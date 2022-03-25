In 2014, following a meeting allegedly arranged by Chavous, Johnson introduced zoning legislation to alter parking requirements and height maximums for the theater. Prosecutors say Chavous deposited a $17,500 check — her largest payment from Universal — just days before that happened, supporting the government’s claim that the ordinance was “quid pro quo corruption.”

Johnson also allegedly stopped the city from reclaiming vacant land Universal owned on the 1300 block of Bainbridge Street. This occurred after the company violated its 2005 agreement with the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, which required Universal to build affordable housing on the land.

Prosecutors allege that Johnson told PRA officials he didn’t support the city’s reversion efforts shortly after Chavous alerted Islam, Universal’s former CEO. According to the indictment, Johnson’s decision had a “chilling effect” on the process, in part because of councilmanic prerogative, a long-standing practice that effectively gives council members the final say of development in their district.

During his opening statement, defense attorney Patrick Egan, who represents Johnson, pushed back on all of it, adding that his client had no financial incentive to throw away his political career over $70,000 in bribes.

What’s more, Universal never needed to pay off Johnson for his support, he said, because the nonprofit’s mission — providing affordable housing and better schools — aligned with Johnson’s priorities as a lawmaker.

“There isn’t a single shred of direct evidence in this case that there was any agreement among any of these individuals for any bribe to take place,” said Egan. “None of [the witnesses] are gonna tell you, ‘Oh yeah, that’s what the deal was.’”

Later in the afternoon, jurors heard testimony from Tamelia Hinson-Threadgill, who has worked for Universal Companies for nearly 25 years.

Hinson-Threadgill, who is also the stepdaughter of Kenny Gamble, the legendary music producer who co-founded Universal with his wife, is expected to return to the stand on Friday morning.

Gamble is listed as a potential witness for the government, but is not charged with any wrongdoing.