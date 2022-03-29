FBI Special Agent Richard Haag said Monday that co-defendant Dawn Chavous completed some of the tasks listed in her invoices to Universal Companies, but not all of them.

In May 2013, the first month of her consulting firm’s contract, Haag said his investigation showed that Chavous did “little” to no work for Universal, a prominent nonprofit developer and charter school operator co-founded by legendary music producer Kenny Gamble.

The following month, Haag, the case’s lead agent, again told jurors that Chavous hadn’t done much for the organization. “Her work appeared to primarily consist of reviewing email exchanges,” he said.

Haag’s testimony came during the sixth day of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s corruption trial, and speaks to the core of the government’s case against the three-term Democrat.

Johnson is accused of accepting nearly $67,000 in bribes from Universal as part of a quid pro quo scheme that saw him use his Council seat to help Universal maintain control of valuable real estate in his legislative district.

Prosecutors say Universal used Chavous to conceal the bribes to Johnson, her husband. The government hopes to prove that by showing that Chavous was a “low-show” consultant for the nonprofit.

“There won’t be any real substantive evidence of any real substantive work,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Gibson in his opening statement to jurors.