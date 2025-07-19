From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke visited Philadelphia Friday evening, the latest out-of-state Democrat to hold a town hall-style event ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. More than 300 people attended the event where O’Rourke criticized the Trump administration and discussed pressing issues such as voting rights, health care and the war in Gaza.

O’Rourke presented himself as a progressive, applauding leaders such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who he said “was right.”

“Everything he’s been saying for as long as he’s been saying it, it just turns out he was 100% right,” he said.

He called Zohran Mamdani, who recently won the recent Democratic primary for mayor of New York, “one of the most exciting political leaders that I have seen in my life.”

Who is O’Rourke?

A former punk rock bassist and city councilman, O’Rourke, 52, represented El Paso in Congress for six years before rising to national prominence in 2018, when he narrowly lost a U.S. Senate race to Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz in deep-red Texas, running a grassroots campaign that raised record sums through small-dollar donations. He announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election, but dropped out before the first primary.

He joins other potential Democratic candidates who have visited Philadelphia recently ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, including Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

2024 and its aftermath

O’Rourke said the Democrats did former President Joe Biden a “disservice by having him go out there and try to save the country a second time from Donald Trump when he was in no position to be able to do that.”

“I sure wish that I had raised my hand and said, ‘Hey, hold on a second, this does not seem right,’” he said.

A member of the audience asked “Why didn’t you?”

O’Rourke said he “listened to those closest to him who said Biden is as sharp as he’s ever been.”

“And do you want to be the person that chips away or damages him if he is hell-bent and intent on running again? Or do you just decide, hey, it looks like this is happening, let’s do everything we can to make it successful with the benefit of hindsight?” he said.