From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., toured Bucks County and spoke to an audience of a few hundred residents at Ben Franklin Middle School in Levittown on Saturday.

The Arizona Democrat attacked Republicans for their economic policies, looming cuts to Medicaid and “tax breaks for the rich.”

“This president has put us in a position, again —the richest country in the world, most modern economy in the world — with the most sophisticated trade in the world where now we have to go hunting to garage sales to find products because this president decided to arbitrarily start a trade war without any concept how to get F out of this,” he said.

The Bucks County Democratic Committee organized the event, billing it as a “town hall,” a rebuke to Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents the district where the event was held. Local Democrats have criticized Fitzpatick for not holding any town halls. Many of the audience members wore stickers showing support for Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, who joined Gallego at the event and is the first Democrat to announce his candidacy challenging Fitzpatrick in 2026.

“We know what the last hundred days have done … what’s Brian Fitzpatrick done?” Harvie said in his speech. “We know he doesn’t do town halls. We see him on Facebook, we see him taking pictures with kids at little league games, but we don’t see him standing up to protect the Department of Education so those same kids can get [a] good education.”

Gallego said that Fitzpatrick is “afraid” to hear from his constituents.

“He’s afraid that if he comes and meets with you, you’re going to tell him, ‘I don’t want you to cut Medicaid, I actually don’t want you to cut SNAP for poor people and I sure as hell don’t want to keep paying all these high tariffs because you can’t take power back from the President,’” Gallego said. “He’d rather just run away off together and hope somehow this problem goes away or you forget that he was the key to this.”

WHYY News reached out to Fitzpatrick for a response and did not hear back prior to publication. However, he released a statement last month saying he’s committed to protecting Medicaid.