U.S. Sen. John Kelly, D-Ariz., visited Hanwha Philly Shipyard on Tuesday to promote his SHIPS for America Act, a bill aimed at revitalizing the U.S. shipbuilding and maritime industries. Joined by U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., Kelly said his bill would strengthen the economy, lower costs and protect national security.

Kelly, a former Navy pilot and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate, emphasized the urgency of boosting U.S. maritime capabilities in response to competition with China.

“We have about 80 oceangoing merchant vessels with U.S. crew members flying the U.S. flag; China has 5,500 at any moment,” Kelly said. “If they wanted to shut down our economy, they could just stop shipping goods to the United States. If we are ever in a major conflict anywhere in the world, we’ve got to get our combat power across oceans and we can only do that if we have a very viable and robust merchant marine, which we do not have now.”

Kelly chose the newly monikered Hanwha Philly Shipyard — formerly known as Philly Shipyard — to illustrate the kind of investment and modernization he wants to encourage through the SHIPS for America Act.

Founded in 1997 at the site of a former Navy yard, Philly Shipyard became a leading producer of ocean-going merchant vessels, including container ships and oil tankers. It became a dominant producer of Jones Act-compliant ships, which are required to be built, owned and crewed by Americans for domestic shipping under the 1920 Merchant Marine Act.

The Jones Act — or the Merchant Marine Act — was designed to protect the American shipbuilding industry.

However, increased global competition and fluctuating demand for new vessels have led to uncertainty in the industry. In December, South Korea’s Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean, subsidiaries of Hanwha Group, acquired Philly Shipyard for $100 million to expand production and integrate advanced shipbuilding technologies.

Kelly praised the investment.

“With Hanwha taking over control and the investments that they’re making here in Philadelphia to build more ships is an incredibly positive thing,” he said. “Not only for the economy here in the Philadelphia area, but also for our national security.”