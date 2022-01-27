Philly reps. urge Congress to pass bill to put $1B to help solve murders, care for victims

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans said what happened to Rogers and her family shows why there is a need for more federal funding to help solve shooting cases and make neighborhoods safer.

“We are trying to make a difference and it has to start somewhere,” said Evans. “I understand the pain she has expressed, and she’s right to have that pain. Nobody is trying to replace that pain. No one has had a daughter that has been shot.”

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw thinks more money would help fight crime, in a city that still uses typewriters in some cases to file homicide reports.

“The more we get out and speak to communities, they say we want to see you on every corner,” she said. “We don’t have the staffing to do that. It costs money.”

The Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods (VICTIM) Act would provide $1 billion in federal funding over a 10-year period to help local and state police raise their clearance rates, or the number of cases that actually are solved in a given year.

The money would also be used to help give victims and their families access to mental health resources and relocation costs, among other things.