Philly DA: City’s 2022 murder rate already outpacing record-deadly 2021

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner wants his office laser-focused on fighting the city’s gun violence epidemic as homicides spike to a rate unseen for at least six decades.

“We should focus on shootings when the crisis is shootings,” Krasner said at a weekly violence briefing held Monday. “I don’t think that’s complicated.”

Three weeks into the new year, Philadelphia has seen 37 killings, one more than this time a year ago — “a slight increase from terrible to terrible,” the DA said.

The city ended 2021 with a record of 559 homicides — a loss larger than any year since 1960, when city leaders began tracking killings. Krasner reported 145 gun violence incidents, and 105 arrests were made by law enforcement in the week ending Jan. 21