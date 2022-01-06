Outlaw vows to reduce homicides in Philly as shootings continue to surge in 2022

Outlaw said Wednesday that the force learned many lessons in 2021.

“One of the things that I learned very early on is that we have to be willing to adapt. We have to be agile and we have to be willing to be introspective and look at whatever our original plan was, where we need to make tweaks, reorganize and restructure if need be,” she said. “We know that there are some things that worked really well, and those are the things where I say we’re going to redouble our efforts.”

Outlaw said that includes working more with federal officials, and now reassigning officers from specialized units to provide what she refers to as a “force multiplier” to have more cops on the streets in high-crime areas.

“There are too many people that have made pleas saying, ‘Look, I want to feel safe. I don’t feel safe. I’ve lost my child. I’ve been here my entire life and I’m ready to leave.’ Nobody wants to hear that. Nobody wants to hear that. So, the time is now for us to not only step up our game, but again reaffirm that there is a sense of urgency behind this,” Outlaw continued.

Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said there are three main causes for the homicide rate: arguments, drugs, and domestic violence.