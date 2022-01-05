Philadelphia Eagles players, organization team up to help anti-violence efforts

The Philadelphia Eagles are teaming up to help tackle violence in the city. The organization and its players joined forces to give more than $300,000 to 32 Philadelphia nonprofits that are serving the region through social justice work.

Eagles president Don Smolenski said the players gave parts of their game checks and the team made a significant contribution to the social justice fund.

“It began when the players returned to training camp and the NFL’s Inspire Change platform, which has provided this opportunity for the team and the players to collaborate, to raise money, commit money, and make those donations into our community,” Smolenski said. “And as the team and the players came back together in the summer, you know, we work in Philadelphia, we live in Philadelphia, we play in Philadelphia, and we’re part of the fabric of Philadelphia. So that means we’re in tune to what’s happening in our community. And with the gun violence that we saw in 2021, it was an issue that we just realized it just kind of came together that we needed to do work and provide support in this area.”